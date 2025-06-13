Funko Inc (FNKO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) is -61.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 18.66% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -46.75% off its SMA200. FNKO registered -46.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4338 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.764825.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.98%, and is 17.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Funko Inc (FNKO) has around 1283 employees, a market worth around $285.66M and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is -1.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.57% and -64.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.39%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.58% this year

184.0 institutions hold shares in Funko Inc (FNKO), with institutional investors hold 103.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.25M, and float is at 32.95M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 93.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with over 12.52 million shares valued at $122.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.0288 of the FNKO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with 7.13 million shares valued at $69.59 million to account for 13.6832 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 4.61 million shares representing 8.8417 and valued at over $44.97 million, while COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC holds 7.5463 of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $38.38 million.

Funko Inc (FNKO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Cynthia W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Williams Cynthia W sold 47,457 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $3.94 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32769.0 shares.

Funko Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Oddie Andrew David (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 9,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $4.96 per share for $47482.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52203.0 shares of the FNKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24 ’25, Daw Tracy D (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 1,495 shares at an average price of $4.03 for $6025.0. The insider now directly holds 27,826 shares of Funko Inc (FNKO).