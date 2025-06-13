Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Volatility At 0.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) is -39.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLBE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $33.26, the stock is 1.27% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. GLBE registered 5.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.32%.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has around 1084 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $796.77M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.66. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -47.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.79%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 167.77% this year

The shares outstanding are 169.44M, and float is at 107.02M with Short Float at 5.92%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 17.49 million shares valued at $634.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4737 of the GLBE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with 14.73 million shares valued at $534.4 million to account for 8.8237 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP which holds 6.78 million shares representing 4.0582 and valued at over $245.78 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.4073 of the shares totaling 5.69 million with a market value of $206.36 million.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Nir Debbi (Director) Proposed Sale 46,871 shares at an average price of $37.48 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE).