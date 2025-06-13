rts logo

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Volatility At 0.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) is -39.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLBE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $33.26, the stock is 1.27% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. GLBE registered 5.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.32%.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has around 1084 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $796.77M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.66. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -47.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.79%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 167.77% this year

The shares outstanding are 169.44M, and float is at 107.02M with Short Float at 5.92%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 17.49 million shares valued at $634.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4737 of the GLBE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with 14.73 million shares valued at $534.4 million to account for 8.8237 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP which holds 6.78 million shares representing 4.0582 and valued at over $245.78 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.4073 of the shares totaling 5.69 million with a market value of $206.36 million.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Nir Debbi (Director) Proposed Sale 46,871 shares at an average price of $37.48 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.