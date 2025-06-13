Gogo Inc (GOGO) Volatility At 3.39%, Should You Add A Position?

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) is 48.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $13.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is 4.65% and 28.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 49.62% off its SMA200. GOGO registered 24.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0471.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.25%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $570.69M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is -0.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.14% and -8.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.48%).

with sales reaching $220.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 353.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 103.37% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 115.68% in year-over-year returns.

246.0 institutions hold shares in Gogo Inc (GOGO), with institutional investors hold 101.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.76M, and float is at 72.68M with Short Float at 29.72%. Institutions hold 76.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GTCR LLC with over 31.74 million shares valued at $305.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.7391 of the GOGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.85 million shares valued at $94.73 million to account for 7.6753 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.73 million shares representing 4.4684 and valued at over $55.15 million, while FMR LLC holds 3.8815 of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $47.9 million.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $93.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.17 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, CRANDALL ROBERT L (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $11.84 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 103,934 shares of Gogo Inc (GOGO).