Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) is 40.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 6.92% and 21.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 26.60% off its SMA200. GOSS registered 146.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04476 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0032.

The stock witnessed a 16.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $288.67M and $124.59M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.82% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.69% this year

142.0 institutions hold shares in Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), with institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.22M, and float is at 182.66M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 76.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with over 18.09 million shares valued at $16.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9979 of the GOSS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARTAL GROUP S.A. with 13.31 million shares valued at $11.99 million to account for 5.8832 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.76 million shares representing 5.1986 and valued at over $10.59 million, while OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP holds 4.0615 of the shares totaling 9.19 million with a market value of $8.28 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aranda Richard, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Aranda Richard sold 1,908 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 ’24 at a price of $0.66 per share for a total of $1260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 ’24 that Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) bought a total of 372,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 ’24 and was made at $0.67 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.41 million shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18 ’24, Giraudo Bryan (COO/CFO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $59110.0. The insider now directly holds 480,010 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS).