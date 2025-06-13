Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Volatility At 6.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is -72.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $9.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -8.72% and -30.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -69.34% off its SMA200. HAIN registered -76.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.93%.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.83%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $153.43M and $1.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.51. Profit margin for the company is -16.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.77% and -81.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.39% this year

The shares outstanding are 90.25M, and float is at 88.62M with Short Float at 4.94%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.83 million shares valued at $102.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.5186 of the HAIN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.82 million shares valued at $81.66 million to account for 13.168 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC which holds 5.7 million shares representing 6.3498 and valued at over $39.38 million, while PGGM INVESTMENTS holds 4.6617 of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $28.91 million.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Campbell Neil, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Campbell Neil bought 25,640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $49378.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62929.0 shares.

Hain Celestial Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Clark Celeste A. (Director) bought a total of 83,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $1.79 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83000.0 shares of the HAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Taylor Carlyn R. (Director) acquired 130,000 shares at an average price of $1.76 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 203,431 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN).