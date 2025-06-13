Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.56 and a high of $82.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $71.08, the stock is -0.48% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -0.35% off its SMA200. HSIC registered 5.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.82%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $12.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.35%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.86% this year

The shares outstanding are 122.24M, and float is at 104.87M with Short Float at 7.52%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.16 million shares valued at $972.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8668 of the HSIC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.54 million shares valued at $611.38 million to account for 7.4641 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP which holds 9.25 million shares representing 7.2384 and valued at over $592.89 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 5.1145 of the shares totaling 6.54 million with a market value of $418.93 million.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASKAWY PHILIP A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LASKAWY PHILIP A sold 2,604 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 ’25 at a price of $71.04 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24805.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 ’25 that Connett Bradford C (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold a total of 4,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 ’25 and was made at $71.15 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62688.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19 ’25, Connett Bradford C (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,036 shares at an average price of $71.15 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC).