Here are the top Institutional holders of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) shares

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) is -25.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is -21.66% and -25.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -29.43% off its SMA200. ABL registered -49.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.8067 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.275375.

The stock witnessed a -33.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $558.40M and $136.92M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.10. Profit margin for the company is -13.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.51% and -50.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.19% this year

93.0 institutions hold shares in Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL), with institutional investors hold 78.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.80M, and float is at 33.96M with Short Float at 6.63%. Institutions hold 28.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with over 1.15 million shares valued at $9.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7942 of the ABL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with 1.05 million shares valued at $9.08 million to account for 1.6446 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 0.94 million shares representing 1.4771 and valued at over $8.16 million, while PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC holds 1.4675 of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $8.1 million.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNealy Sean, the company’s Co-Founder and President. SEC filings show that McNealy Sean bought 86,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $5.77 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.46 million shares.

Abacus Global Management Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that Kirby Kevin Scott (Co-Founder and President) bought a total of 86,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $5.77 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.45 million shares of the ABL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, McCauley William Hugh JR (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $5.82 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 87,000 shares of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL).