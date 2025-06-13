Here are the top Institutional holders of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) shares

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) is -37.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $18.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is 1.37% and 9.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -27.77% off its SMA200. RCUS registered -41.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.5424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.94445.

The stock witnessed a 7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.99%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has around 627 employees, a market worth around $990.03M and $141.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -277.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.85% and -50.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.53%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.08% this year

271.0 institutions hold shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS), with institutional investors hold 99.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.90M, and float is at 63.89M with Short Float at 17.98%. Institutions hold 65.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.76 million shares valued at $148.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3261 of the RCUS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.26 million shares valued at $80.07 million to account for 6.099 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WOODLINE PARTNERS LP which holds 4.25 million shares representing 4.9249 and valued at over $64.65 million, while FMR LLC holds 4.8501 of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $63.67 million.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KANEKO YASUNORI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KANEKO YASUNORI bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 ’25 at a price of $10.06 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28400.0 shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 ’25 that ROSEN TERRY J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 19,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 ’25 and was made at $10.18 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.55 million shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18 ’25, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (10% Owner) acquired 1,363,636 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $15.0 million. The insider now directly holds 31,424,760 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS).