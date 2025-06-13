Here are the top Institutional holders of Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) shares

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) is 8.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.30 and a high of $30.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVGW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.1%.

Currently trading at $27.68, the stock is 4.57% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 17.39% at the moment leaves the stock 7.76% off its SMA200. CVGW registered 10.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.9556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.6877.

The stock witnessed a 6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.92%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) has around 2106 employees, a market worth around $493.73M and $694.49M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.35% and -7.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.95% this year

216.0 institutions hold shares in Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW), with institutional investors hold 78.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.84M, and float is at 16.63M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 73.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.7 million shares valued at $61.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1509 of the CVGW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.38 million shares valued at $31.24 million to account for 7.7322 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 1.31 million shares representing 7.3487 and valued at over $29.69 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.0386 of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $16.32 million.

Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLE LECIL E, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that COLE LECIL E bought 40,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $24.57 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Calavo Growers, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 ’25 that COLE LECIL E (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 38,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 ’25 and was made at $24.60 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the CVGW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11 ’25, COLE LECIL E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 21,070 shares at an average price of $23.73 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 536,070 shares of Calavo Growers, Inc (CVGW).