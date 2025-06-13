Here are the top Institutional holders of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) shares

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is -5.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.02 and a high of $57.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $47.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $47.72, the stock is 3.73% and 13.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 1.81% off its SMA200. CG registered 17.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.8882 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.87245.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.83%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.36% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $17.23B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.12 and Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is 19.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.52% and -17.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.92%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.34% this year

758.0 institutions hold shares in Carlyle Group Inc (CG), with institutional investors hold 87.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.88M, and float is at 255.16M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 64.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.34 million shares valued at $936.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.513 of the CG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.71 million shares valued at $911.7 million to account for 6.3372 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 20.04 million shares representing 5.5942 and valued at over $804.8 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.5878 of the shares totaling 12.86 million with a market value of $516.16 million.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlyle Group Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. sold 3,671,271 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $100.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152.67 million shares.

Carlyle Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 24,475,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $27.30 per share for $668.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 156.35 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27 ’25, Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 29,370,166 shares at an average price of $27.16 for $797.69 million. The insider now directly holds 180,820,300 shares of Carlyle Group Inc (CG).