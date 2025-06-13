Here are the top Institutional holders of Certara Inc (CERT) shares

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) is 4.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $16.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is -3.48% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -8.21% at the moment leaves the stock -3.75% off its SMA200. CERT registered -29.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.0745 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.615375.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.19%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Certara Inc (CERT) has around 1546 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $394.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is -0.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.47% and -33.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.19%).

with sales reaching $104.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.19% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.35% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

344.0 institutions hold shares in Certara Inc (CERT), with institutional investors hold 103.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.48M, and float is at 119.58M with Short Float at 6.96%. Institutions hold 101.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.42 million shares valued at $185.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3632 of the CERT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.5 million shares valued at $173.11 million to account for 7.7873 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC which holds 9.62 million shares representing 5.9907 and valued at over $133.17 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 5.2069 of the shares totaling 8.36 million with a market value of $115.75 million.

Certara Inc (CERT) Insider Activity

Certara Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 ’24 that SMITH PATRICK F (PRESIDENT, DRUG DEV SOLUTIONS) sold a total of 5,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 ’24 and was made at $11.03 per share for $59661.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50091.0 shares of the CERT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07 ’24, SMITH PATRICK F (Officer) Proposed Sale 5,409 shares at an average price of $11.03 for $59661.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Certara Inc (CERT).