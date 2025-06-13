Here are the top Institutional holders of CoreCivic Inc (CXW) shares

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is -2.51% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.56% off its SMA200. CXW registered 45.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.05%.

The stock witnessed a -1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.16%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has around 11649 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.58. Profit margin for the company is 4.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.27% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.81% this year

The shares outstanding are 109.32M, and float is at 106.08M with Short Float at 2.96%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.9 million shares valued at $232.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.1316 of the CXW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.16 million shares valued at $157.83 million to account for 10.9592 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 8.57 million shares representing 7.7251 and valued at over $111.26 million, while FMR LLC holds 4.4445 of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $64.01 million.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hylton Stacia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hylton Stacia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 ’25 at a price of $21.69 per share for a total of $86760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82969.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Hininger Damon T (CEO) disposed off 72,246 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 879,324 shares of CoreCivic Inc (CXW).