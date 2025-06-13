rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of Designer Brands Inc (DBI) shares

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) is -54.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is -29.17% and -23.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -50.02% off its SMA200. DBI registered -66.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1544 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8224.

The stock witnessed a -36.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.70%, and is -33.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 7.66% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $117.67M and $2.95B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.97%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.03% and -71.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.97%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.33% this year

192.0 institutions hold shares in Designer Brands Inc (DBI), with institutional investors hold 118.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.90M, and float is at 33.68M with Short Float at 22.81%. Institutions hold 93.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.85 million shares valued at $46.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9836 of the DBI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.97 million shares valued at $27.13 million to account for 6.9489 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 2.6 million shares representing 4.5403 and valued at over $17.73 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.8811 of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $15.15 million.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Mary, the company’s EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada. SEC filings show that Turner Mary sold 24,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 ’25 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $72233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15839.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28 ’25, Fund 1 Investments, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $5.39 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,853,405 shares of Designer Brands Inc (DBI).

