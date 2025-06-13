rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of Equillium Inc (EQ) shares

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is -48.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 2.12% and -6.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.04 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -45.41% off its SMA200. EQ registered -45.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7081.

The stock witnessed a 1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.45%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Equillium Inc (EQ) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $13.81M and $30.41M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -74.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.39%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.57% this year

24.0 institutions hold shares in Equillium Inc (EQ), with institutional investors hold 29.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.72M, and float is at 17.58M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 19.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DECHENG CAPITAL LLC with over 4.45 million shares valued at $3.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6148 of the EQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD with 1.82 million shares valued at $1.26 million to account for 5.1711 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.84 million shares representing 2.3882 and valued at over $0.58 million, while COTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.5949 of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Equillium Inc (EQ) Insider Activity

Equillium Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 ’25 that Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 ’25 and was made at $0.65 per share for $6500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37720.0 shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14 ’24, Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 47,720 shares of Equillium Inc (EQ).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.