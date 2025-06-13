Here are the top Institutional holders of Equillium Inc (EQ) shares

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is -48.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 2.12% and -6.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.04 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -45.41% off its SMA200. EQ registered -45.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7081.

The stock witnessed a 1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.45%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Equillium Inc (EQ) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $13.81M and $30.41M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -74.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.39%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.57% this year

24.0 institutions hold shares in Equillium Inc (EQ), with institutional investors hold 29.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.72M, and float is at 17.58M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 19.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DECHENG CAPITAL LLC with over 4.45 million shares valued at $3.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6148 of the EQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD with 1.82 million shares valued at $1.26 million to account for 5.1711 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.84 million shares representing 2.3882 and valued at over $0.58 million, while COTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.5949 of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Equillium Inc (EQ) Insider Activity

Equillium Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 ’25 that Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 ’25 and was made at $0.65 per share for $6500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37720.0 shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14 ’24, Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 47,720 shares of Equillium Inc (EQ).