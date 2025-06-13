Here are the top Institutional holders of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) shares

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.86 and a high of $76.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $63.00, the stock is -0.78% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. ELS registered 2.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 33.70 and Fwd P/E is 29.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.03% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.95% this year

The shares outstanding are 191.14M, and float is at 186.34M with Short Float at 2.55%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.92 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3734 of the ELS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.13 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 12.9483 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 10.69 million shares representing 5.7385 and valued at over $696.36 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.3481 of the shares totaling 9.96 million with a market value of $653.64 million.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seavey Paul, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Seavey Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $64.72 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78162.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Seavey Paul (Member of immediate family of ) Proposed Sale 59,985 shares at an average price of $71.30 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS).