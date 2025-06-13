Here are the top Institutional holders of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) shares

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) is -23.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is 11.25% and 13.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -24.30% off its SMA200. XPRO registered -55.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.82%.

The stock witnessed a 9.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.05% and -61.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.07%).

with sales reaching $406.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.67% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.38% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 116.03M, and float is at 113.39M with Short Float at 5.00%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 15.73 million shares valued at $360.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.7963 of the XPRO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is OAK HILL ADVISORS LP with 12.13 million shares valued at $278.09 million to account for 10.6449 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 9.12 million shares representing 7.9986 and valued at over $208.96 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 7.6661 of the shares totaling 8.74 million with a market value of $200.27 million.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whelley Eileen Goss, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Whelley Eileen Goss sold 2,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $8.17 per share for a total of $22169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44909.0 shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 ’25 that TROE LISA L (Director) sold a total of 2,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 ’25 and was made at $8.17 per share for $22169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44909.0 shares of the XPRO stock.

