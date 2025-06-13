rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of F.N.B. Corp (FNB) shares

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.88 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $13.97, the stock is -0.42% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.72% off its SMA200. FNB registered 7.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.3968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.50945.

The stock witnessed a -3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.56%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) has around 4104 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is 17.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -21.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.65% this year

549.0 institutions hold shares in F.N.B. Corp (FNB), with institutional investors hold 83.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 359.36M, and float is at 354.46M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 82.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 42.1 million shares valued at $575.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6537 of the FNB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 38.13 million shares valued at $521.66 million to account for 10.5559 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 27.83 million shares representing 7.7033 and valued at over $380.69 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.1388 of the shares totaling 22.18 million with a market value of $303.36 million.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOTLEY DAVID L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOTLEY DAVID L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 ’25 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65344.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 ’25 that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 ’25 and was made at $15.57 per share for $46700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06 ’24, DELIE VINCENT J JR (Chairman, President, & CEO) disposed off 125,000 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 1,652,229 shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB).

