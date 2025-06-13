Here are the top Institutional holders of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) is -15.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 6.63% and 19.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -9.68% at the moment leaves the stock -27.43% off its SMA200. FATE registered -63.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1692 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9292.

The stock witnessed a 40.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.38%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $160.49M and $13.34M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1318.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.78% and -76.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.19% this year

183.0 institutions hold shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), with institutional investors hold 95.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.60M, and float is at 107.09M with Short Float at 10.31%. Institutions hold 94.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is REDMILE GROUP, LLC with over 13.17 million shares valued at $43.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2107 of the FATE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.57 million shares valued at $34.67 million to account for 8.998 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.12 million shares representing 8.6118 and valued at over $33.18 million, while BOXER CAPITAL, LLC holds 6.9942 of the shares totaling 8.22 million with a market value of $26.95 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 ’25 that Bressi Jerome Charles sold a total of 5,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 ’25 and was made at $1.55 per share for $9269.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10 ’25, TAHL CINDY disposed off 5,654 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $8764.0. The insider now directly holds 336,707 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE).