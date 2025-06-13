Here are the top Institutional holders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares

rts logo

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) is -5.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is 20.86% and 24.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock 8.41% off its SMA200. DNA registered -54.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.18%.

The stock witnessed a 14.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.81%, and is 28.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has around 834 employees, a market worth around $543.76M and $237.42M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -198.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.80% and -58.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.09% this year

The shares outstanding are 43.08M, and float is at 37.41M with Short Float at 31.59%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with over 143.09 million shares valued at $47.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9686 of the DNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 138.96 million shares valued at $46.46 million to account for 6.7679 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 134.43 million shares representing 6.5469 and valued at over $44.94 million, while ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C. holds 3.4021 of the shares totaling 69.85 million with a market value of $23.35 million.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10 ’25, Che Austin (Officer) Proposed Sale 99 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $791.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA).

