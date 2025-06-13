Here are the top Institutional holders of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) shares

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) is 15.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.16 and a high of $132.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $124.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89%.

Currently trading at $126.26, the stock is -2.07% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.37% off its SMA200. HIG registered 25.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.65%.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.38%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $35.87B and $26.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 11.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.63% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.99%).

with sales reaching $7.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.31% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 285.10M, and float is at 283.02M with Short Float at 1.33%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 37.34 million shares valued at $3.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6364 of the HIG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.53 million shares valued at $2.57 billion to account for 8.6394 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 16.54 million shares representing 5.5963 and valued at over $1.67 billion, while FMR LLC holds 4.8267 of the shares totaling 14.26 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOKER ADIN M, the company’s President. SEC filings show that TOOKER ADIN M sold 21,903 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $128.61 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31721.0 shares.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Swift Christopher (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 98,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $130.84 per share for $12.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Paiano Robert W (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 9,098 shares at an average price of $128.04 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 22,580 shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG).