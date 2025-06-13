Here are the top Institutional holders of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) shares

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) is -18.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.26 and a high of $49.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KVYO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $33.61, the stock is -1.29% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -7.55% off its SMA200. KVYO registered 49.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.3392 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.3537.

The stock witnessed a -10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has around 2182 employees, a market worth around $9.28B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.03. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.09% and -32.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.85% this year

293.0 institutions hold shares in Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), with institutional investors hold 100.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.57M, and float is at 80.82M with Short Float at 7.02%. Institutions hold 100.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with over 47.74 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.9958 of the KVYO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.95 million shares valued at $172.89 million to account for 2.6183 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 5.16 million shares representing 1.9459 and valued at over $128.49 million, while ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. holds 1.888 of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $124.67 million.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMIT PARTNERS L P sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $33.35 per share for a total of $133.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, SUMMIT INVESTORS GE IX/VC IV, (Owner) Proposed Sale 12,425 shares at an average price of $34.74 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO).