Here are the top Institutional holders of Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) shares

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) is 32.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $14.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSEA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is 0.29% and 35.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.71% off its SMA200. LSEA registered 15.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.81%.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.52%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.13% over the week and 0.19% over the month.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $411.06M and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.22 and Fwd P/E is 151.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.69% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.09% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.99% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 36.40M, and float is at 21.78M with Short Float at 9.46%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $18.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5337 of the LSEA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WASATCH ADVISORS LP with 1.89 million shares valued at $17.35 million to account for 5.2163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 3.3003 and valued at over $10.98 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 2.9031 of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $9.66 million.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tian Ming, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tian Ming sold 2,521,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 ’24 at a price of $10.25 per share for a total of $25.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.54 million shares.

Landsea Homes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 ’24 that Tian Ming (Director) sold a total of 378,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 ’24 and was made at $10.25 per share for $3.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.17 million shares of the LSEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09 ’24, CHEN HUAIJUN (10% Owner) disposed off 3,565,217 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $36.54 million. The insider now directly holds 534,783 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA).