Here are the top Institutional holders of mF International Ltd (MFI) shares

mF International Ltd (NASDAQ: MFI) is 425.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 133.72% and 265.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -11.31% at the moment leaves the stock 343.24% off its SMA200. MFI registered 249.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 350.26%.

The stock witnessed a 447.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 469.35%, and is 43.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.66% over the week and 16.21% over the month.

mF International Ltd (MFI) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $46.77M and $3.34M in sales. Fwd P/E is 176.50. Profit margin for the company is -77.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 597.28% and -16.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.88%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year

The shares outstanding are 13.25M, and float is at 4.20M with Short Float at 5.97%.