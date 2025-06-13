Here are the top Institutional holders of N2OFF Inc (NITO) shares

N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NITO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -2.00% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -33.25% off its SMA200. NITO registered -57.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.46%.

The stock witnessed a -27.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.18%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

N2OFF Inc (NITO) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $7.38M and $0.23M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2419.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.66% and -91.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.02%).

The shares outstanding are 17.81M, and float is at 15.63M with Short Float at 4.93%.