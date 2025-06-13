Here are the top Institutional holders of Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) shares

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) is -58.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PALI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -4.40% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -62.37% off its SMA200. PALI registered -85.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8342.

The stock witnessed a -5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.80%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $3.31M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.00% and -86.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-246.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.62% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

13.0 institutions hold shares in Palisade Bio Inc (PALI), with institutional investors hold 5.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 4.76M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 5.43% of the Float.