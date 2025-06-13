Here are the top Institutional holders of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) shares

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) is 91.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $7.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGMT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42%.

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is 102.85% and 154.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.07 million and changing 39.10% at the moment leaves the stock 108.65% off its SMA200. SGMT registered 76.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 70.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.126575.

The stock witnessed a 170.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.30%, and is 80.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.95% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $264.11M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 397.69% and 16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.49% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

87.0 institutions hold shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), with institutional investors hold 50.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.67M, and float is at 23.62M with Short Float at 15.50%. Institutions hold 45.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 2.37 million shares valued at $8.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.414 of the SGMT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with 2.0 million shares valued at $6.84 million to account for 6.2677 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.245 and valued at over $5.72 million, while BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP holds 4.3301 of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $4.73 million.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kemble George, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Kemble George sold 23,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 ’24 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $74830.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 ’24 that Martins Eduardo Bruno (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 ’24 and was made at $3.10 per share for $25910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81213.0 shares of the SGMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19 ’24, Rozek Elizabeth (General Counsel and CCO) disposed off 10,914 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $33830.0. The insider now directly holds 160,506 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT).