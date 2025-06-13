rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of Shineco Inc (SISI) shares

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) is -92.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $117.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SISI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -45.51% and -55.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing -30.18% at the moment leaves the stock -88.78% off its SMA200. SISI registered -99.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.830735.

The stock witnessed a -54.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.97%, and is -23.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.68% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

Shineco Inc (SISI) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $6.59M and $9.76M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -398.81%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.39% and -99.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.56%).

5.0 institutions hold shares in Shineco Inc (SISI), with institutional investors hold 0.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.35M, and float is at 8.39M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 0.50% of the Float.

