Here are the top Institutional holders of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) shares

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) is -48.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $2.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 4.30% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -35.54% off its SMA200. SMRT registered -62.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.396615.

The stock witnessed a 9.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.64%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has around 494 employees, a market worth around $169.42M and $165.74M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.17% and -64.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.69%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year

160.0 institutions hold shares in SmartRent Inc (SMRT), with institutional investors hold 70.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.75M, and float is at 170.94M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 62.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.96 million shares valued at $40.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3943 of the SMRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.33 million shares valued at $36.64 million to account for 7.5907 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LONG POND CAPITAL, LP which holds 9.32 million shares representing 4.6122 and valued at over $22.27 million, while VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC holds 4.4534 of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $21.5 million.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Paladin Michael Shane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Paladin Michael Shane bought 43,859 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $49999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43859.0 shares.

SmartRent Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that DORMAN JOHN C (Director) bought a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $1.20 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SMRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, STEMM DARYL (CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $12350.0. The insider now directly holds 76,272 shares of SmartRent Inc (SMRT).