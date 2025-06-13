Here are the top Institutional holders of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) shares

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.74 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is 0.69% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.77% off its SMA200. SMFG registered 15.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.07%.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.07%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has around 120373 employees, a market worth around $97.88B and $62.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 11.59. Profit margin for the company is 12.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.15% and -9.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.08% this year

The shares outstanding are 6.46B, and float is at 6.45B with Short Float at 0.05%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 13.47 million shares valued at $180.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3421 of the SMFG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 11.32 million shares valued at $151.86 million to account for 0.2878 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.85 million shares representing 0.1741 and valued at over $91.88 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 0.1735 of the shares totaling 6.83 million with a market value of $91.58 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROU, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROU bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 ’24 at a price of $59.67 per share for a total of $551.77 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.25 million shares.