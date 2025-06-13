Here are the top Institutional holders of Valaris Ltd (VAL) shares

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) is 3.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $84.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $45.60, the stock is 14.87% and 26.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 2.23% off its SMA200. VAL registered -40.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.97%.

The stock witnessed a 17.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.59%, and is 15.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Valaris Ltd (VAL) has around 5642 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is 12.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.96% and -45.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.27%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year

The shares outstanding are 71.10M, and float is at 62.87M with Short Float at 15.85%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.41 million shares valued at $552.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2386 of the VAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.36 million shares valued at $473.97 million to account for 8.7872 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD which holds 5.82 million shares representing 8.0349 and valued at over $433.39 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.901 of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $372.23 million.

Valaris Ltd (VAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dibowitz Anton, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dibowitz Anton bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $33.91 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Valaris Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 ’24 that Weber Christopher T (SVP – CFO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 ’24 and was made at $49.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52236.0 shares of the VAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05 ’24, Weber Christopher T (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,000 shares at an average price of $49.47 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Valaris Ltd (VAL).