Here are the top Institutional holders of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is 60.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.96 and a high of $95.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $90.41, the stock is 4.22% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 31.68% off its SMA200. WPM registered 68.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.0414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.66105.

The stock witnessed a 15.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.33%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $41.03B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.35 and Fwd P/E is 39.76. Profit margin for the company is 42.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.00% and -5.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.02% this year

1075.0 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), with institutional investors hold 71.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 453.81M, and float is at 453.29M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 71.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 39.28 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6628 of the WPM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 21.11 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 4.6547 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 19.98 million shares representing 4.4075 and valued at over $1.05 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.7687 of the shares totaling 17.09 million with a market value of $895.78 million.