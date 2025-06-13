Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON)

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is -36.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.98 and a high of $144.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAON stock was last observed hovering at around $75.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7%.

Currently trading at $74.15, the stock is -22.37% and -18.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -29.67% off its SMA200. AAON registered 2.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.0812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.42555.

The stock witnessed a -30.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is -21.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

AAON Inc (AAON) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.96 and Fwd P/E is 27.02. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.49% and -48.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.69%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.63% this year

523.0 institutions hold shares in AAON Inc (AAON), with institutional investors hold 93.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.35M, and float is at 67.22M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 77.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.28 million shares valued at $547.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6759 of the AAON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.24 million shares valued at $544.76 million to account for 7.6344 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 4.3665 and valued at over $311.57 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.8027 of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $271.34 million.

AAON Inc (AAON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wichman Gordon Douglas, the company’s Executive Director. SEC filings show that Wichman Gordon Douglas sold 21,302 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $104.48 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8754.0 shares.

AAON Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Wichman Gordon Douglas (Executive Director) sold a total of 3,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $105.75 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8754.0 shares of the AAON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Fields Gary D (CEO) disposed off 37,189 shares at an average price of $98.20 for $3.65 million. The insider now directly holds 63,714 shares of AAON Inc (AAON).