Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) is -23.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $23.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACVA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is -1.07% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -10.79% off its SMA200. ACVA registered -10.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.5406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.40245.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.29%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $674.16M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.38. Profit margin for the company is -10.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.22% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.22%).

with sales reaching $196.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 254.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.74% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.14% in year-over-year returns.

338.0 institutions hold shares in ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), with institutional investors hold 106.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.50M, and float is at 162.28M with Short Float at 7.53%. Institutions hold 103.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 17.32 million shares valued at $316.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5379 of the ACVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.26 million shares valued at $241.99 million to account for 8.0663 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC which holds 12.63 million shares representing 7.6846 and valued at over $230.54 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.64 of the shares totaling 10.92 million with a market value of $199.2 million.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamoun George, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chamoun George sold 207,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $3.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.89 million shares.

ACV Auctions Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 ’25 that Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 142,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 ’25 and was made at $16.92 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.75 million shares of the ACVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10 ’25, Waterman Michael (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 22,171 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 405,610 shares of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA).