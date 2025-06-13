Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is -8.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.15 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.23, the stock is 1.48% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 3.55% off its SMA200. AUPH registered 52.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.86%.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.48%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $247.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is 16.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.81% and -22.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.66%).

with sales reaching $64.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1365.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.14% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.38% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 137.75M, and float is at 120.13M with Short Float at 8.74%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 11.14 million shares valued at $63.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7696 of the AUPH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.27 million shares valued at $52.94 million to account for 6.4692 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC which holds 3.97 million shares representing 2.7698 and valued at over $22.67 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.0095 of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $16.45 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Greg, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Keenan Greg sold 8,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $8.23 per share for a total of $68350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Greenleaf Peter (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 195,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $8.00 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, Greenleaf Peter (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 164,947 shares at an average price of $7.92 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,788,945 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH).