Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 35.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.32 and a high of $21.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $13.96, the stock is 11.30% and 29.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 17.00% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -30.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.804 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.9314.

The stock witnessed a 13.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.31%, and is 8.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.58% and -34.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.79% this year

285.0 institutions hold shares in Constellium SE (CSTM), with institutional investors hold 97.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.92M, and float is at 128.56M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 95.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 14.2 million shares valued at $267.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7066 of the CSTM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 14.02 million shares valued at $264.3 million to account for 9.5857 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BPIFRANCE SA which holds 12.59 million shares representing 8.6099 and valued at over $237.4 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.8136 of the shares totaling 11.43 million with a market value of $215.44 million.