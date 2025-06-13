Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) is -87.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFLI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -14.32% and -35.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -16.20% at the moment leaves the stock -87.65% off its SMA200. DFLI registered -95.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.66%.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.53%, and is -8.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $3.14M and $51.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.94%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.12% and -96.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 7.59M, and float is at 5.26M with Short Float at 1.42%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0121 of the DFLI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.42 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 0.007 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 0.0057 and valued at over $0.29 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.0049 of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.25 million.