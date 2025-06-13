rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) is -87.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFLI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -14.32% and -35.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -16.20% at the moment leaves the stock -87.65% off its SMA200. DFLI registered -95.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.66%.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.53%, and is -8.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $3.14M and $51.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.94%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.12% and -96.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 7.59M, and float is at 5.26M with Short Float at 1.42%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0121 of the DFLI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.42 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 0.007 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 0.0057 and valued at over $0.29 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.0049 of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.