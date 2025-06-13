Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) is -20.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.44 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is 3.16% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -17.01% off its SMA200. DXC registered -14.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.4034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.10985.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) has around 120000 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.53 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.01% and -36.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.83%).

with sales reaching $3.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.43% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.46% in year-over-year returns.

616.0 institutions hold shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC), with institutional investors hold 93.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.20M, and float is at 177.96M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 92.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 24.17 million shares valued at $461.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4537 of the DXC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 22.42 million shares valued at $428.0 million to account for 12.4793 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 19.24 million shares representing 10.7097 and valued at over $367.31 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.4639 of the shares totaling 9.82 million with a market value of $187.39 million.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Voci Christopher Anthony, the company’s SVP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Voci Christopher Anthony sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $39836.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93605.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Finch Mary E (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 12,885 shares at an average price of $22.90 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 312,780 shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC).