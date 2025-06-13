Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE)

First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.40 and a high of $28.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUSE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $22.79, the stock is 1.87% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. BUSE registered 2.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.36%.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.80%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) has around 1509 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $690.18M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Profit margin for the company is 8.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.86% and -21.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.21%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.65% this year

The shares outstanding are 90.01M, and float is at 85.62M with Short Float at 1.73%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $114.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3425 of the BUSE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with 3.33 million shares valued at $80.5 million to account for 5.8418 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 3.0 million shares representing 5.2708 and valued at over $72.63 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 3.8471 of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $53.01 million.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAPLE STEVEN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAPLE STEVEN W bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $21.75 per share for a total of $9788.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4959.0 shares.

First Busey Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that BRADSHAW STANLEY J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $21.75 per share for $21750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the BUSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, Jensen Karen M (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $88000.0. The insider now directly holds 76,068 shares of First Busey Corp (BUSE).