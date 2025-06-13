Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is -7.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.45 and a high of $406.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $231.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22%.

Currently trading at $234.96, the stock is 0.65% and -6.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. HUM registered -32.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $251.1934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $272.77045.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.66%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Humana Inc (HUM) has around 65680 employees, a market worth around $28.36B and $120.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 1.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -42.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.61%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.87% this year

1324.0 institutions hold shares in Humana Inc (HUM), with institutional investors hold 96.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.69M, and float is at 120.42M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 96.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.0 million shares valued at $4.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1294 of the HUM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.97 million shares valued at $4.1 billion to account for 9.1117 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.3 million shares representing 4.4038 and valued at over $1.99 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 3.819 of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Humana Inc (HUM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rechtin James A., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Rechtin James A. bought 6,530 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $229.25 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30474.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, Huval Timothy S. (Former Chief Administrative Of) Proposed Sale 1,247 shares at an average price of $258.58 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Humana Inc (HUM).