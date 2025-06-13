Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA)

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) is -13.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.45 and a high of $44.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDYA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $22.28, the stock is 10.37% and 19.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -9.73% off its SMA200. IDYA registered -41.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.6978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.68195.

The stock witnessed a 27.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.51%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $7.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4386.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.65% and -49.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.25%).

with sales reaching $3.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.48% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 102.21% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

291.0 institutions hold shares in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), with institutional investors hold 113.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.57M, and float is at 78.78M with Short Float at 13.32%. Institutions hold 112.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 11.27 million shares valued at $395.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4557 of the IDYA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.81 million shares valued at $239.02 million to account for 8.7321 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FEDERATED HERMES, INC. which holds 4.86 million shares representing 6.2283 and valued at over $170.49 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.4728 of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $149.81 million.