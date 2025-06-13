Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT)

Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) is -7.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.30 and a high of $32.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $22.26, the stock is 2.35% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.22% off its SMA200. KMT registered -8.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.00%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Kennametal Inc (KMT) has around 8447 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.67% and -30.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.83%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.50% this year

The shares outstanding are 76.23M, and float is at 75.28M with Short Float at 5.13%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.96 million shares valued at $328.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.7689 of the KMT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.04 million shares valued at $212.91 million to account for 11.5093 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 8.66 million shares representing 11.0212 and valued at over $203.88 million, while BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. holds 6.3342 of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $117.17 million.

Kennametal Inc (KMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chowbey Sanjay, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Chowbey Sanjay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 ’25 at a price of $21.75 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77595.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 ’24 that Cardenas Franklin (Vice President) sold a total of 20,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 ’24 and was made at $28.24 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39581.0 shares of the KMT stock.

