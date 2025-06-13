rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) is -32.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.98 and a high of $11.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 3.82% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.02% off its SMA200. KW registered -31.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.3075.

The stock witnessed a 4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.34%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $926.56M and $523.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.04% and -43.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.23%).

336.0 institutions hold shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), with institutional investors hold 100.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.29M, and float is at 118.31M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 87.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.41 million shares valued at $217.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2844 of the KW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.65 million shares valued at $171.52 million to account for 12.8252 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN which holds 13.32 million shares representing 9.6825 and valued at over $129.36 million, while ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP holds 6.1265 of the shares totaling 8.43 million with a market value of $81.93 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCMORROW WILLIAM J, the company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $6.71 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.07 million shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that MCMORROW WILLIAM J (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $6.36 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19 ’25, ZAX STANLEY R (Director) acquired 41,000 shares at an average price of $8.56 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 547,400 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.