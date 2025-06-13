Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) is -32.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.98 and a high of $11.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 3.82% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.02% off its SMA200. KW registered -31.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.3075.

The stock witnessed a 4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.34%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $926.56M and $523.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.04% and -43.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.23%).

336.0 institutions hold shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), with institutional investors hold 100.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.29M, and float is at 118.31M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 87.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.41 million shares valued at $217.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2844 of the KW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.65 million shares valued at $171.52 million to account for 12.8252 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN which holds 13.32 million shares representing 9.6825 and valued at over $129.36 million, while ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP holds 6.1265 of the shares totaling 8.43 million with a market value of $81.93 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCMORROW WILLIAM J, the company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $6.71 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.07 million shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that MCMORROW WILLIAM J (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $6.36 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19 ’25, ZAX STANLEY R (Director) acquired 41,000 shares at an average price of $8.56 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 547,400 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW).