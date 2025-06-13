Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA)

Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) is 1268.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $34.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAKA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37%.

Currently trading at $16.97, the stock is -8.18% and 86.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -7.47% at the moment leaves the stock 411.48% off its SMA200. NAKA registered 528.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1138.69%.

The stock witnessed a 63.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1070.34%, and is 5.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.70% over the week and 21.01% over the month.

Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $102.16M and $2.47M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -177.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 2510.77% and -51.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-218.54%).

The shares outstanding are 6.02M, and float is at 2.00M with Short Float at 20.61%.