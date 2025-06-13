Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) is 187.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTBR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $13.60, the stock is -0.28% and 28.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 79.31% off its SMA200. LTBR registered 466.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.5952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.5851.

The stock witnessed a 20.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.21% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $320.26M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 507.14% and -23.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.97%).

75.0 institutions hold shares in Lightbridge Corp (LTBR), with institutional investors hold 21.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.55M, and float is at 21.91M with Short Float at 14.47%. Institutions hold 19.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.55 million shares valued at $1.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9607 of the LTBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 1.2027 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 65948.0 shares representing 0.4734 and valued at over $0.22 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.3408 of the shares totaling 47480.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN LARRY, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN LARRY sold 24,837 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lightbridge Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 ’25 that GOLDMAN LARRY (CFO) sold a total of 12,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 ’25 and was made at $16.30 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the LTBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, GOLDMAN LARRY (Officer) Proposed Sale 37,698 shares at an average price of $15.81 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Lightbridge Corp (LTBR).