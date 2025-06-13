rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) is -28.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNOX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is -3.09% and 1.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -16.74% off its SMA200. NNOX registered -31.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.42%.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.62%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $329.01M and $11.55M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -472.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.60% and -53.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.56% this year

The shares outstanding are 63.82M, and float is at 63.43M with Short Float at 11.00%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.01 million shares valued at $22.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.1973 of the NNOX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 0.96 million shares valued at $7.07 million to account for 1.6602 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 1.4895 and valued at over $6.34 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.1435 of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $4.87 million.

