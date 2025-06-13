rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS)

OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is -1.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.69 and a high of $35.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $28.14, the stock is -1.19% and 15.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 2.10% off its SMA200. OS registered a loss of -7.04% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.3487 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.56175.

The stock witnessed a 1.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.28%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

OneStream Inc (OS) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $515.42M in sales. Fwd P/E is 111.89. Profit margin for the company is -45.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.56% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.98%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.94% this year

183.0 institutions hold shares in OneStream Inc (OS), with institutional investors hold 93.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.21M, and float is at 71.60M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 91.39% of the Float.

OneStream Inc (OS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koefoed William A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koefoed William A sold 6,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $28.23 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

OneStream Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 ’25 that Hohenstein Ken (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 6,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 ’25 and was made at $28.23 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the OS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11 ’25, Colby Craig (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 6,279 shares at an average price of $28.23 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 212,885 shares of OneStream Inc (OS).

