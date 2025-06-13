Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $6.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is 4.83% and -16.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -12.02% off its SMA200. ORGO registered 19.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.43%.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.62%, and is 10.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has around 869 employees, a market worth around $402.12M and $458.76M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is -4.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.04% and -52.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 754.67% this year

The shares outstanding are 126.85M, and float is at 64.14M with Short Float at 17.92%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 11.58 million shares valued at $32.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7318 of the ORGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 11.52 million shares valued at $32.25 million to account for 8.6888 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.09 million shares representing 3.8372 and valued at over $14.24 million, while ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. holds 2.9999 of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $11.14 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Freedman Lori, the company’s Chief Admin. and Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Freedman Lori bought 142,379 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that Freedman Lori (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) bought a total of 100,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $2.82 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, Freedman Lori (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) acquired 9,022 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $26949.0. The insider now directly holds 846,459 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO).