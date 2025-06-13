Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) is -39.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $17.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is 11.88% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -28.93% off its SMA200. OMI registered -53.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.67%.

The stock witnessed a 10.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.84%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) has around 23200 employees, a market worth around $610.61M and $10.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is -3.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -54.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.95% this year

The shares outstanding are 77.22M, and float is at 73.56M with Short Float at 9.78%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.6 million shares valued at $156.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1193 of the OMI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 11.47 million shares valued at $154.9 million to account for 14.954 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.62 million shares representing 11.2287 and valued at over $116.31 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 8.844 of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $91.61 million.

Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 ’25 at a price of $7.39 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.48 million shares.

Owens & Minor, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 ’25 that Coliseum Capital Management, L (10% Owner) bought a total of 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 ’25 and was made at $7.96 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.26 million shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, Coliseum Capital Management, L (10% Owner) acquired 80,000 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 11,562,955 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI).