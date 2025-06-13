rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM)

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) is -14.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $7.79, the stock is 8.92% and 14.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.74% off its SMA200. PDM registered 11.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.57%.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.76%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $969.13M and $568.47M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.67% and -29.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.63%).

The shares outstanding are 124.41M, and float is at 122.74M with Short Float at 2.22%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.31 million shares valued at $140.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5815 of the PDM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.93 million shares valued at $122.73 million to account for 13.6575 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.52 million shares representing 4.4518 and valued at over $40.01 million, while PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC holds 3.7263 of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $33.49 million.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Christopher Brent, the company’s President & Chief Exec. Off. SEC filings show that Smith Christopher Brent bought 16,615 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $6.59 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Taysom Dale H. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $6.00 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67767.0 shares of the PDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, REXROAD SHERRY L (EVP-CFO) acquired 16,850 shares at an average price of $5.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 16,850 shares of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.