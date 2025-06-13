Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM)

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) is -14.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $7.79, the stock is 8.92% and 14.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.74% off its SMA200. PDM registered 11.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.57%.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.76%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $969.13M and $568.47M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.67% and -29.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.63%).

The shares outstanding are 124.41M, and float is at 122.74M with Short Float at 2.22%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.31 million shares valued at $140.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5815 of the PDM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.93 million shares valued at $122.73 million to account for 13.6575 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.52 million shares representing 4.4518 and valued at over $40.01 million, while PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC holds 3.7263 of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $33.49 million.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Christopher Brent, the company’s President & Chief Exec. Off. SEC filings show that Smith Christopher Brent bought 16,615 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $6.59 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Taysom Dale H. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $6.00 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67767.0 shares of the PDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, REXROAD SHERRY L (EVP-CFO) acquired 16,850 shares at an average price of $5.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 16,850 shares of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM).