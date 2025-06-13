Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) is -6.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.24 and a high of $137.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $113.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98%.

Currently trading at $112.03, the stock is -0.14% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. PPG registered -12.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.4974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.0149.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $25.43B and $16.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.98 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -18.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.61%).

with sales reaching $4.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.37% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.86% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.33% in year-over-year returns.

1425.0 institutions hold shares in PPG Industries, Inc (PPG), with institutional investors hold 87.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.00M, and float is at 225.85M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 87.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.67 million shares valued at $3.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2249 of the PPG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.73 million shares valued at $2.61 billion to account for 8.84 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.23 million shares representing 4.7871 and valued at over $1.41 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.2317 of the shares totaling 9.92 million with a market value of $1.25 billion.

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that KNAVISH TIMOTHY M sold 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 ’25 at a price of $118.35 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35833.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31 ’24, Foulkes Anne M. (Sr. VP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,985 shares at an average price of $125.80 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 13,454 shares of PPG Industries, Inc (PPG).